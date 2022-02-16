Big Red Tigers Handle Chester County Eagles

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Thursday evening, February 10, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team hosted the Chester County Eagles. This game was one that Tiger fans came out for in support of their team. Lexington looked to secure a victory on the night to help with seeding in the district tournament that is upcoming. The Tigers were able to take the win over the Eagles by a final score of 63-53.

The game started with Lexington scoring 18 points in the first quarter and allowing the Eagles to start the opening quarter of play recording 20 points. In the second quarter, the Tigers would add another 16 points to their total. Chester County gabbed 11 points before halftime. The third quarter would see Lexington secure ten more points but allowed the Eagles to net 11 points before the final quarter of play. In the fourth quarter, the Tigers collected 19 points on their way to a win as Chester County was only able to score 11 points in the final quarter.

Lexington was led in scoring on the night by Rocky Hurley and Rodarius Transor. Each Tiger player scored…

For complete coverage, see the February 16th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!