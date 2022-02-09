Undercover Investigation: Dangerous Drugs, Suspected Dealers Taken Off Henderson County Streets

Release-

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke, in conjunction with TBI Director David Rausch, District 26 Attorney General Jody Pickens, and Assistant District Attorney Chad Wood announced in a special conference at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, that 21 arrests had already been made in Operation Big Red Ice 2.0

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation provided the following release, with the list of the names of those who have been apprehended.

“Dangerous drugs and suspected drug dealers have been taken off the streets of Henderson County following an ongoing undercover operation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.”

“Since April 2021, TBI special agents and investigators with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, have worked covertly to target the sale of illicit drugs in the area as part of “Operation Big Red Ice 2.0.” The original operation, which spanned 16 months, resulted in 18 indictments in April 2021. As part of this investigation, agents and investigators conducted multiple controlled purchases, searches, surveillance, and research, resulting in the indictment of 33 individuals.”

“In April, I talked to the community about this operation not being over. No doubt some of the people arrested today knew of the operation in April yet continued to sale illegal drugs,” said 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens. “My message to those of you who are engaged in drug trafficking but have not yet been indicted, stop your criminality. It’s not worth the next eight to 30 years of your life.”

“We are grateful to the TBI and our law enforcement partners for helping us get dangerous drug offenders off the streets of Henderson County,” said Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke. “As part of these two operations, 51 suspected drug dealers are being held accountable and our community is a safer place.”

“The TBI and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Huntingdon Police Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Police Department, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit, McKenzie Police Department, Scotts Hill Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted an extensive roundup in an effort to bring the indicted individuals into custody.”

“The reality is drugs fuel violence in our community and drug offenders are extremely violent,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “In this operation alone, offenders have committed homicides, aggravated assaults, domestic violence, and aggravated child abuse. That is why our focus on drug enforcement will not end.”

“At the time of this release, 22 individuals had been arrested and charged as a result of the indictments. Three additional individuals were arrested on outstanding warrants. Methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, nine firearms, and one vehicle were also seized today as part of the investigation.