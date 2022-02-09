Sardis Board Meets In Regular Session

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen for Sardis met on Monday evening, February 7, 2022.

The main discussion was on solid waste collection for Sardis. After postponing the decision to review some of the county options, the board voted to move forward with the contract with United Haulers. It will take a couple of months for the waste cans to arrive, so the garbage will continue to be collected by the town until the new cans arrive.

The board also reviewed a list of leaks to be addressed, as well as some of the city property rents. The board also had requested the ballot for the upcoming election for mayor and aldermen.

For this and other interesting articles, see the February 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

