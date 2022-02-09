LHS Lady Tigers Unable to Overcome McNairy County

Article by Blake Franklin-

On January 28, 2022, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers made their way into McNairy County to take on the Lady Bobcats. This venue always is a tough place to play, and the team would need its best effort to grab the win. Lexington wouldn’t be able to put the winning recipe together that night and ended with a defeat at the hands of McNairy County, 45-35.

Lexington would start the first quarter by scoring 16 points to take an early lead. The Lady Bobcats posted eight points to start the game. The second quarter of play saw the Lady Tigers score seven points and allow McNairy County to record ten points before intermission. In the third quarter, the Lady Tigers were able to add seven more points to the team’s total. The Lady Bobcats netted 13 points in the third quarter, as well. The final quarter of play would show Lexington scoring five more points before allowing 14 points to McNairy County as they went on to win the contest.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring on the night by Jadyn Yarbro who accounted for 12 points in the game. Sarah Simmons added nine points and Kylie Waldrep recorded seven points against the Lady Bobcats. Both Diamond Holland and Callie McDonald finished with three points each in the loss. Candace Butler got in on the scoring action also, as she came away with…

