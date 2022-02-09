Lady Tigers Take Loss At Chester County

Article by Blake Franklin-

In the second game of the Lady Tigers three game road matchup, Lexington headed to Henderson, Tennessee to take on the Lady Eagles last Tuesday evening, February 1, 2022. This is a game that always is circled on the schedule for Lady Tigers fans as there is a lot of history between the two schools. Lexington wanted to take the win and come back home with bragging rights, but Chester County had other ideas that night. The Lady Eagles would defeat the Lady Tigers by a final score of 43-34.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Jadyn Yarbo who had a team high 14 points in the loss. Three Lexington players would each finish with five points apiece in the game. The trio of Lady Tigers teammates were Sarah Simmons, Candace Butler, and Kylie Waldrep. Both Holly Simmons and Diamond Holland would record two points each, as well. Callie McDonald would score a point in the game for Lexington against the Lady Eagles.

Lexington got started in the first quarter by scoring five points and allowing the Lady Eagles to post 12 to start the contest. The second quarter saw the Lady Tigers add 13 points to their total score before the half. Chester County would match, with 13 points of their own as well. The score at halftime was 25-18, in favor of Chester County. In the third quarter, Lexington was able to record ten points and hold the Lady Eagles to…

For the complete story, see the February 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!