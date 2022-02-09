Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Scheduled for February 21st

Submitted by Barbara Parker-

Please mark your calendars for Monday, February 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. All activities will be held at the Montgomery Cultural and Enrichment Center.

Please join us for this very special day. If you would like to assist, you can help by donating whatever you can or volunteer. Come help to make this event a very enlightening, educational, and entertaining event for the entire community.

Please mail donations to 137 McPeake Street, Lexington, TN 38351, or call the following numbers: 731-968-4163 or 731-614-8557. We thank you for your support!

