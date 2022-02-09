A Growing Culture of Huntin’ Mamas

Article Submitted by Holly Overman-

Hunting and fishing are a traditional way of life that’s been passed down for many generations. The techniques might have changed but the pursuit is still the same. Through the years, the rate of huntin’ mamas are rapidly growing all around the world. Some show it publicly while others are more private about it. Several even exist in our own county’s community.

Our county has some good resources for anyone that’s interested in the outdoors, including individuals who could be mentors to help point someone in the right direction. Outdoors is for anyone to enjoy especially women and children. Real women in the outdoors are becoming a growing lifestyle as well. Women can hunt and fish just as good as men. We have a type of strength and instinct that’s different than what men have.

Mothers in general have one thing in common, the desire to take care of their family and their home. Huntin’ mamas are a unique breed who…

For the complete story, see the February 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!