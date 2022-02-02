Tigers Get Win Over McNairy County

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Friday evening, January 28, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team made their way into McNairy County to face off against the Bobcats. Lexington had hopes of continuing their recent success the team has been enduring with another win on this night. The Tigers would be in hostile territory going up against McNairy County, but the team wasn’t deterred. Lexington would come way with another win on the week, by beating the Bobcats, 54-48.

The game got started with Lexington recording 20 points to start the game. McNairy County was only able to secure eight points in the opening quarter. The Tigers would add seven more points to the team total in the second quarter and allow the Bobcats to net 13 points before halftime. Coming out of the half, Lexington got started off slower than the team wished and only scored five points in the third quarter. McNairy County would answer by…

For the complete article, see the February 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!