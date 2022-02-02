Sheriff Duke Announces 21 Arrests in Big Red Ice 2.0

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke, in conjunction with TBI Director David Rausch, District 26 Attorney General Jody Pickens, and Assistant District Attorney Chad Wood announced in a special press conference at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, that 21 arrests had already been made in Operation Big Red Ice 2.0

The Henderson County Grand Jury handed down 33 indictments on January 28, 2022, relating to methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, and arrests were continuing to be made during the press conference. This is a total of 51 indictments since April 2021.

For the complete story, see the February 9th edition of The Lexington Progress.

