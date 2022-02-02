Mallard to be Sentenced in February

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The sentencing for Kerry L. Mallard will be held in the Circuit Court of Henderson County on Friday, February 11, 2022, in front of Judge Roy Morgan. There is still a limited seating requirement. The sentencing was originally scheduled for January 28, 2022.

Mallard was convicted on November 18, 2021, and was found guilty on Count 1 for…

