Lexington Has Statement Win Over Hardin County

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Tuesday evening, January 25, 2022, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team welcomed another Tigers basketball team into their home gymnasium. It was the Hardin County High School Tigers. Lexington gave those in attendance something to be proud of in their team, a victory! LHS would battle all evening long with Hardin County and ultimately would be the team on top on the end. Lexington won the contest, 57-45.

The Tigers started the game by scoring 20 points in the first quarter. Hardin County was held to nine points in the opening quarter. The Tigers would then come back in the second quarter and record 15 more points. Lexington held Hardin County to eight points in the quarter before heading into intermission. LHS came out after halftime and put nine points on the scoreboard in the third quarter but allowed the Hardin County Tigers to score 13 points. The fourth quarter saw Lexington finish the game with 13 points in the final quarter and allow Hardin County to net 15 points, but it wasn’t enough to take down the LHS Big Red Tigers.

Leading the Tigers scoring offense on the evening was Tanner Neisler, who came away with 13 points in the contest. Michael Leslie followed him by scoring 12 points of his own for Lexington. Rodarius Transor finished the game with 11 points. Both Caleb Gorden and…

For the complete article, see the February 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!