Lady Tigers Lose at Home Against Hardin County

Article by Blake Franklin-

After coming off a defeat in the previous game the Lady Tigers had played, the team was hoping to right the ship with a win over Hardin County last Tuesday evening, January 25, 2022. Lexington played tough and gave good effort against Hardin County in the game. In the end, when the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Tigers would not be able to overcome the deficit and fell to Hardin County, 48-39.

Lexington started the contest by scoring 12 points in the first quarter to open the game. Hardin County was able to record 18 points against Lexington’s defense in the opening quarter. The Lady Tigers would collect 13 points in the second quarter but allowed Hardin County to score 17 points before halftime. In the third quarter of play, Lexington was able to secure ten points and held Hardin County to five points in the quarter. But in the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers only could put up four points and allowed Hardin County to score eight points and take the win.

Diamond Holland would lead Lexington in scoring on the night. She finished with 15 points in the contest. Both Jadyn Yarbro and Kylie Waldrep scored six points apiece in the loss. Sarah Simmons and Candace Butler each came away with four points against Hardin County. The duo of Callie McDonald and Alaysia Belew netted…

For the complete article, see the February 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

