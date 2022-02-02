Lady Lions Upset By Riverside

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions basketball team hosted the Riverside Lady Panthers last Tuesday evening, January 25, 2022. Scotts Hill was hoping to have success on the evening but the level of play that was displayed on the night didn’t quite live up to the standards the team had set for themselves. The Lady Lions were not able to overcome the performance of the Lady Panthers and fell in the contest by a final score of 42-33.

Scotts Hill was led in scoring by Heather Bartholomew who finished with ten points. Lacie Dunavant followed her with seven points and Heather Bartholomew recorded six points in the loss. The duo of Mallory Puckett and Jaden Scates would score five points each for the Lady Lions.

Scotts Hill made their way to the free throw line a total of eight times against Riverside. The Lady Lions would be successful on 50% of their attempts as the team made four of the free throws attempted. Scotts Hill would make seven two-point baskets against the Lady Panthers and…

For the complete article, see the February 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!