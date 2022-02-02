County Commission Holds Work Session on Broadband

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Commission met in a work session regarding broadband on Monday evening, January 31, 2022, at the Lexington Utilities Operations Facility on Maple Street.

Mr. Jeff Graves, General Manager of LES, presented a plan for broadband. “Some 35% of LES customers are in Henderson County,” which is the majority, and the rest are spread out over four other counties.

Some recent state law changes now allow entities like LES to go into broadband / fiber network projects. “How can we get this done for less money,” is one of the issues and with some of the opportunities that have arisen with grants since COVID-19. Graves went to the Lexington City Board with a proposal for a broadband survey utilizing Kersey Consulting. He said that one of the driving factors at LES, were the responses and comments from the survey, this is something that people are begging for in many areas.

The grant deadline is March 15, 2022, and LES has a goal of submitting to the SEC by March 1st. Public notice is in April, and awards happen in June, 2022, so LES should know by July, 2022, if the grants are approved. Since Henderson County is an at-risk economic county, then that is an…

