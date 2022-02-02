 Skip to content

Body Found, Investigation Ongoing

The Lexington Police Department was called to investigate a foul odor coming from a room at the Days Inn, in Lexington, Tennessee on January 26, 2022.
Photo Submitted / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022, the Lexington Police Department responded to a call from Days Inn, in downtown Lexington, to investigate a foul odor coming from one of the rooms.

“Upon entering the room, investigators found a body in an advanced state of decomposition,” said Lexington Police Captain Jeff Middleton. Captain Middleton said that…

For the complete article, see the February 2nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

