Smith and Atchison Named All-State

Article by Blake Franklin-

In releasing the selections for the 2021 Class AA All-State high school volleyball teams by TSWA, there were two selections that may be very familiar names here in the Lexington community. Ellie Smith and Kylie Atchison, both junior members of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team, were both selected as the All-State members. This is a big accomplishment by both players for a program that has been on the rise to the top for a few years now.

The careers of both of these players for the Lady Tigers is something that is quite astonishing within itself. Atchison has 986 career assists, to go along with 120 kills in her career. She has accumulated 128 digs in her time with the Lady Tigers, to go along with 29 career blocks. Kylie Atchison has 83 aces, as well as 454 career service points.

As for Ellie Smith, her career totals look like this. She has recorded 411 kills and 53 blocks in her three years with the Lady Tigers volleyball team. She also has 147 digs, 53 aces, and 296 career service points in her time with the program.

Kylie Atchison was selected as a setter and Ellie Smith was selected as an outside hitter. This is such an outstanding accomplishment for these two young ladies. Both of them will have their senior season to add to their already illustrious careers for the Lexington High School Lady Tigers volleyball team.

For this and other interesting articles, see the January 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

