LHS Tigers Take Defeat Against Crockett County

Article by Blake Franklin-

After a two game home stand, the LHS Tigers basketball team hit the road last Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Lexington made their way to Crockett County High School to match-up with the Cavaliers. The Tigers were hoping to get back on track with a win, but the night would be a tough lesson for Lexington. Unfortunately, the Tigers couldn’t keep pace with the Cavaliers and took the loss on the evening. The final score was 55-49, in favor of Crockett County.

Lexington got things started by scoring ten points to open the game. LHS allowed Crockett County to record 20 points in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Tigers would add 14 points to the scoreboard. Crockett County came back and netted 11 points before intermission. The halftime score was 31-24, in the Cavaliers favor. After the half, Lexington matched their second quarter total with another 14 points in the third quarter. Crockett County added another 12 points to their total. The fourth quarter saw the Tigers net 11 points and allow Crockett County to score 12 points and take the win.

The Tigers were led in scoring by Rodarius Transor who finished with 14 points. Devin Bryant had a big night for Lexington by scoring 13 points for the Tigers. Aiden Valle recorded ten points and Caleb Gorden finished with six points in the game. Rocky Hurley scored four points and…

For complete coverage, see the January 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!