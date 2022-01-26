Lady Lions Collect Win Over Big Sandy

Article by Blake Franklin-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball team was in action on Thursday evening, January 20, 2022. The Lady Lions headed to Big Sandy with high hopes and thoughts of returning back home with a win. This game was a contest that one could say got out of hand quickly. Scotts Hill was in control from the beginning of the game and things did not change throughout the course of action. The Lady Lions ran away with the victory over Big Sandy, 50-19.

Leading the scoring for the Lady Lions on the evening was Julie Hampton, who netted 11 points in the win. Jaden Scates finished the contest with ten and Mallory Puckett came away with six points against Big Sandy. Lacie Dunavant would record five points for the Lady Lions. Heather Bartholomew, Kaylin Wade, Brooklyn Wilkerson, and Anna Hopper all secured four points apiece in the game. Deanna Pusser rounded out the scoring for Scotts Hill by coming away with two points.

Scotts Hill made it to the free-throw line 19 times in the contest. The Lady Lions went on to make ten of those shots, as well. The Lady Lions would also connect on two 3-pointers and added another…

