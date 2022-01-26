Election Commission Meets

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Election Commission met on Monday afternoon, January 24, 2022, at the Election Commission building on Natchez Trace Drive. The commission did a 10 percent quality review of new voter applications, all of which were correct. The commission was updated on the candidate races that had been added, and although the Democratic Party requested a primary, Administrator of Elections Robin Powers said that no petitions had been picked up as yet.

For this and other interesting articles, see the January 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

