Paleontologist George Phillips Hosted at Scotts Hill Elementary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Hampton Gym at Scotts Hill Elementary School was filled with the entire student body. The smiles and energy was electric as Principal Brian Lane took the microphone and announced, “If you like dinosaurs, then this is your day!”

The area above the stage had a projection screen with various dinosaurs, and there was a case full of fossils. George Phillips, Paleontology Curator with the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science was the featured guest speaker on what was obviously a popular subject.

Principal Lane said that local paleontologist Joshua Webb had been working with the school through the STEM project, and had been able to invite George to come and speak to the students. If you have followed any of the fossil journals or done any research online, you will find that he’s a very popular figure in paleontology.

Principal Lane also had another special introduction, Joshua’s daughter, Gwynn Welch, “who is our resident fossil hunter and student!” Gwynn has been hunting fossils for several years and has been in on…

For the complete story, see the January 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

