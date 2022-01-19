LHS Tigers Handed Defeat by Scotts Hill

Article by Blake Franklin-

In their matchup against their in-county rival Scotts Hill, Lexington was hoping to come away with a victory and give their supporters on hand a reason to celebrate homecoming festivities even more. Lexington welcomed Scotts Hill into their home gym last Thursday night, January 13. What would become a very close game it was ultimately the Tigers that came out on the short end of the stick. Lexington took the loss to Scotts Hill by a final score of 58-57.

The leading scorer for the Big Red Tigers on the evening was Rocky Hurley, who accounted for 18 points in the game. Both Caleb Gorden and Rodarius Transor followed with 16 points each for the Tigers. Four Tiger teammates all scored two points apiece against the Lions. Those teammates were Tanner Neisler, Michael Leslie, Devin Bryant, and Donovan Belew.

Lexington came out in the first quarter and scored 12 points. The Tigers allowed Scotts Hill to score 16 points to open the game. LHS would add another ten points in the second quarter. Scotts Hill posted 14 points in the…

