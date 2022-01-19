LHS Lady Tigers Take Down In-County Rival

Article by Blake Franklin-

With two games being played last week for the Lady Tigers basketball team, Lexington would start the week off by playing their rival from the south part of Henderson County, the Scotts Hill Lady Lions. Wanting to give their fans a win on homecoming night, Lexington made sure and played to the top of their abilities. The Lady Tigers came away with the win and bragging rights on the night by defeating the Scotts Hill Lady Lions, 53-48.

Lexington got the game started by scoring 12 points in the opening quarter. Scotts Hill was only able to manage five points in the first quarter. The second quarter saw the Lady Tigers score another ten points before intermission. Scotts Hill added 11 points of their own before halftime. In the third quarter, the Lady Tigers posted 15 more points to the scoreboard and allowed Scotts Hill to score seven points in the same quarter. Lexington finished out the game and secured the win by scoring 16 points in the final quarter of play. Scotts Hill did score 25 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overtake the lead.

Leading the way for Lexington in scoring was the duo of Sarah Simmons and Candace Butler. Each Lady Tiger accounted for 14 points on the night. Jadyn Yarbro scored ten points and Diamond Holland added seven points of her own. Both Callie McDonald and Alaysia Belew both scored three points apiece for the Lady Tigers. Holly Bartholomew got in on the scoring by…

