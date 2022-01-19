Lexington City Board Passes LES Broadband Resolution

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen met in a special called session on Wednesday evening, January 12, 2022, to review and pass a resolution that will allow the Lexington Electric System to explore broadband internet alternatives. Decatur County Mayor Mike Creasy was also present to support the board’s action, as broadband would be a great step forward for his county as well.

LES has been conducting customer surveys for their coverage area, which includes parts of Benton, Carroll, Hardin, and Henderson Counties.

On October 4, 2021, the board authorized LES to prepare and submit a business plan for the offering of additional services to the Tennessee Comptroller. “This is one piece to the business plan that we submitted to the State Comptroller’s office at the end of…

For the complete story, see the January 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!