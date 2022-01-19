Lady Lions Secure Victory Over Adamsville

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Tuesday evening, the Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball team welcomed the Adamsville Lady Cardinals to Reagan, Tennessee. The Lady Lions were ready to be back in action as the team had their previous game against Riverside postponed due to inclement weather in the area. Making a strong push to start the game and holding on to the lead in the second half, it would be Scotts Hill that took the win on the night over Adamsville. The Lady Lions would secure the victory by a final score of 68-62.

The game would start with Scotts Hill scoring 18 points in the first quarter. The Lady Lions allowed Adamsville to record 14 points in the first quarter of the contest. In the second quarter, the Lady Lions added another 13 points before halftime. Adamsville matched their first quarter scoring by netting another 14 points as well. The halftime score was close, 31-28, in favor of the Lady Lions. Coming out of the half, Scotts Hill put up another 16 points on the scoreboard and held the Lady Cardinals to their lowest scoring quarter in the game. Adamsville was only able to score six points in the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw the Lady Lions record nine points and allow Adamsville to have a big quarter in posting 22 points to tie the game at the end of regulation. In the overtime, Scotts Hill added another 12 points. Adamsville would only be able to score six points. Although the large amount of scoring in the fourth quarter by the Lady Cardinals, it would be Scotts Hill that held on for the win.

Heather Bartholomew would be the leading scorer for Scotts Hill. Bartholomew recorded…

