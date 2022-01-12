Trooper Brenna Smith Addresses Lexington Rotary Club

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Lexington Rotary Club met on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, with THP Trooper Brenna Smith serving as the special guest speaker. She is also the daughter of fellow Rotarian Larry Smith, and has served with the THP for four years.

Brenna graduated from Middle Tennessee State University and was recently awarded Middle Tennessee State Trooper of the Year. She became interested in law enforcement in high school and attended several law enforcement conferences and spoke at several DARE conferences while still in high school. She interned with the TBI during college and then started the Tennessee Highway Patrol Academy after graduation.

“An average day at work is not average at all, ” she said, and that is an attractive aspect of her job. She works crashes, writes tickets, investigates and conducts vehicle certifications. But it’s not all about law enforcement, as she also carries equipment to be able to assist roadside motorists with problems. Besides the everyday job duties, there are also extensive trainings at various times, including nights, and often in bad weather.

Human trafficking is one of the issues that concerns her as a trooper and although it is not one of the main focuses of her duties, she is well supported by the THP.

In 2019 she helped create a drive through Trunk or Treat in cooperation with her lieutenant. Informational pamphlets and great public relations were attained on top of being able to provide a safe Halloween for…

