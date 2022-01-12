Tigers Dismantle Riverside Panthers

Article by Blake Franklin-

Last Tuesday, January 4, 2022, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team traveled across the county line into Decatur County and put their best effort forth when taking on the Riverside Panthers basketball squad. The Tigers had a dominant performance all evening for the supporters who were in attendance. In the end, it would be Lexington taking the win over the Panthers in blowout fashion. The final score on the contest came to be 69-44, with Lexington taking the victory.

There would be a total of ten different Tigers players that would get in on the scoring action in the game. The leading scorer for the Tigers was Rocky Hurley who came away with 19 points in the win. Tanner Neisler would compliment that by adding ten points of his own. Three Tiger teammates would all score eight points each in the game. The trio of players were Caleb Gorden, Devin Bryant, and Jakob Davis. Rodarius Transor collected six points and Lucas Wilkinson finished with four points. Aiden Valle recorded three points, Michael Leslie had two points, and Donovan Belew came away from the game by scoring one point.

The Tigers got the game started by scoring 13 points in the first quarter. Riverside was only able to put six points on the scoreboard in the opening quarter. In the second quarter, Lexington would add another 21 points and allowed the Panthers to…

