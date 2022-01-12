Meet Henderson County’s Newest Author Jilill Simmons

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County’s newest author, Jillill Simmons, was available for a book signing at the WoodmanLife Building in downtown Lexington on Saturday afternoon, January 8, 2021.

His book is entitled “From Pain to Inspiration: It’s Okay Not To Learn In Straight Lines,” and is available through Amazon.com.

The Amazon site says, “Most kids look forward to school. They prepare for the day with excitement about the opportunity to learn and play with their peers. For Jilill, however, school meant being isolated from the majority of his peers and placed in a classroom for children with special needs.”

“As a child, Jilill didn’t understand why he had to be separated from a normal and fun school experience with his peers simply because he learned differently. Jilill shares his thoughts surrounding thirteen of those moments and how…

For the complete article, see the January 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

