Lexington Tigers Swept by South Gibson on the Year

Looking to try and even the series on the year against South Gibson, Lexington made their way into Hornet territory last Saturday evening, January 8. After South Gibson came into Lexington earlier in the year and took the win, the Tigers were hoping to do the same at their gym. In a close game, Lexington unfortunately would be on the wrong end of things and the Tigers were swept by the South Gibson Hornets this season. The final score of the contest was 51-45, in favor of South Gibson.

Lexington’s night got started by collecting 15 points in the first quarter to start the game. South Gibson would match that total, with 15 points of their own, in the opening quarter as well. Lexington then came into the second quarter and recorded 11 points. South Gibson would score 13 points in the second quarter to take a two-point lead at halftime. In the third quarter, the Tigers would add eight points to the team’s total on the scoreboard and South Gibson was allowed to score 11 points after halftime. The final quarter saw Lexington record 11 points but would allow the Hornets to score 12 points and take the win on the night.

The leading scorer for the Tigers on the night was Tanner Neisler. Neisler recorded a team high 14 points against South Gibson. Rockey Hurley followed with 13 points of his own and Rodarius Transor collected 12 points in the loss. Caleb Gorden finished the game with…

