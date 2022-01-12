It’s Time for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Article by Barbara Parker-

Please mark your calendars for Monday, January 17, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. All activities will be held at the Otto Britt Fairgrounds Building on First Street in Lexington. The special guest speaker will be Mr. Christopher Moffitt Sr.

Please join us for this very special day. If you would like to assist, you can help by donating whatever you can or volunteer. Come help to make this event a very…

For the complete article, see the January 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!