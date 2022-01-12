Compassion and Kindness- Inmate and Family Assisted by Victim

Article by Jeremiah Adams, Public Information Officer, HCSD-

On October 26, 2020, Harry Scott was sleeping in his home when he heard a noise in his kitchen. He went to investigate and saw that someone had been going through the drawers in his kitchen and had stolen money that Mr. Scott had saved up. He also found that someone had stolen a watch that he received from retiring from the post office after 41 years of service.

Mr. Scott then called the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department. About four hours later Marshawn Parker was apprehended for the crime. Mr. Parker had spent all of the money except for $140.00, and the watch was gone. Marshawn Parker is a young man who has had a history with hard drugs. He admitted to breaking into Mr. Scott’s residence, and took a plea deal of eight years in prison.

On January 3, 2022, Mr. Scott contacted me about picking up the recovered $140.00. When he arrived at the Sheriff’s Department, Mr. Scott asked if he could give that money to Marshawn Parker. He stated that he had prayed about it, and this was what he wanted to do. Mr. Scott stated that he hoped that it would help Marshawn.

We spoke to Marshawn, who apologized about going into his home, but due to the rules of his plea, he was not allowed to…

For the complete article, see the January 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!