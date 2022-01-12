Another Snow Brings Schools and Business Closures and Multiple Collisions on I-40

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Henderson County residents woke up on Thursday morning, January 6, 2022, with about two inches of accumulation, and continued snow throughout the day, with four inches reported in some areas. Both city and county schools anticipated the weather and closed on Thursday and Friday. Governor Lee followed up by closing state offices in all three grand divisions. The Henderson County Courthouse, along with the other county offices, and the Henderson County Senior Center were also closed.

Local and state highway departments had prepared with spraying a salt solution on major roadways, but conditions were still slippery, with numerous accidents and vehicles off the road.

To help with those who still needed to get into work, the Lexington Police Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department offered their ride to work program assistance.

By 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, the Henderson County Fire Department and law enforcement were responding to multiple incidents all along…

For the complete article, see the January 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!