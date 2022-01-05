TEMA Continues Storm Damage Assessment for Henderson County

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Although Henderson County was not in the original declaration of disaster from Governor Bill Lee, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has been assessing the damage in Henderson County so that an application can be submitted.

Henderson County Mayor Eddie Bray provided the following release. “Over the last couple of weeks, Henderson County Emergency Management Director, Drew Cook, and I have been working very closely with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assess the impacts and damage resulting from two tornadoes that struck our county in the early morning hours of December 11th, 2021.”

“Although Henderson County was not included in Governor Lee’s request for a limited scope, expedited Emergency Declaration on December 13th, Director Cook, our state senator and…

