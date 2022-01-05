Rose Bowl Parade a Life Changing Experience

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Lexington’s own Angela and Kimmy Spann traveled to California to help prepare the Donate Life America float for the 2022 Rose Parade on January 1st.

The float featured a memorial floragraph for their son, Tyler Spann, who lost his life at age 15 during a riptide. The loss of the young student and athlete touched hearts in the Henderson County community, and continued to touch others through tissue donation and the Tyler Spann Foundation’s water education program.

“This was the most amazing experience! We are so thankful to LifeNet Health for sponsoring Kimmy and I,” Angela said. “I say to people that I have joy not happiness, but this experience gave me both.”

“Decorating the float was the favorite event for the both of us. The float was decorated mostly by volunteers and was created from plants, seeds, flowers, and most of all love. We decorated the float from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The float was in the…

