LHS Lady Tigers Squeak by Waverly

Article by Blake Franklin-

Closing out their final games of 2021, the Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team participated in the Henry County Christmas Tournament last week. On Wednesday afternoon, December 29, 2021, the Lady Tigers went up against Waverly High School. In a back-and-forth game between the two teams, Lexington was determined to finish the game being in the lead on the scoreboard. When the buzzer sounded that ended the contest, it was the Lady Tigers who were in the lead and came away with the win. Lexington took down Waverly, 45-43.

The leading scorer for the Lady Tigers was Diamond Holland who had a team high 18 points in the game. Following her it would be Sarah Simmons, who accounted for nine points in the win. Both Zoey Haynes and Jadyn Yarbro would each finish with eight points apiece. Candace Butler would be the other Lady Tiger that would record any points, as she netted two points against Waverly.

Lexington got the game started by scoring 10 points in the first quarter. Waverly responded in a slower start to the contest by only being able to score four points in the opening quarter. The Lady Tigers then came back in the second quarter and scored 13 points and held their opponent to eleven points in the same quarter. At halftime, the score would be…

