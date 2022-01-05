Lexington Handed Lopsided Loss by Rossview Lady Hawks

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team was hoping to make it back-to-back victories to close out 2021 before heading into this new year but the team ran into a bit of trouble on their second day playing in Henry County at the Henry County Christmas Tournament. Last Thursday, December 30, the Lady Tigers met Rossview in the tournament and Lexington wasn’t able to have the continued success. Rossview handed the Lady Tigers a lopsided defeat before the new year as Lexington fell 33-58.

LHS was able to get the game started by scoring eight points in the first quarter but allowed Rossview to get out to a commanding lead in the opening quarter of play as they were able to score 18 points against the Lady Tigers to start the game. Things didn’t get any better for Lexington in the second quarter, as the Lady Tigers only scored two points. Rossview added another 13 points to their total before intermission. The halftime score was all in favor of Rossview as they led 31-10. In the third quarter, Lexington recorded 12 points to start the second half and allowed Rossview to put up 17 points in the quarter. The fourth quarter saw the Lady Tigers add 11 points to the scoreboard, while Rossview netted ten points to cruise to the victory over Lexington.

An array of Lexington players got in on the scoring action in this contest. Leading the way for the team as the leading scorer was Diamond Holland. Holland had a very good performance in…

For complete coverage, see the January 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

