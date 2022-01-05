Lady Lions Basketball Scorched by McNairy Co.

Article by Blake Franklin-

After having their scheduled game against North Side High School cancelled, the Scotts Hill High School Lady Lions basketball team only had one more game on their schedule before 2021 ended. Last Thursday evening, December 30, Scotts Hill had to hit the road and go up against McNairy County High School in Selmer, Tennessee. In a game that did not go in the Lady Lions favor, it would be the Lady Bobcats who had bragging rights at the final buzzer. McNairy County would go on to win the contest with a commanding lead. The final score was 55-36 in the Lady Bobcats favor.

The Lady Lions would get outscored in the first quarter against McNairy County. Scotts Hill could only record four points in the first quarter and allowed the Lady Bobcats to come out and score 17 points in the opening quarter. The Lady Lions settled in going into the second quarter and added 15 points to their total. McNairy County would score 13 points in the second quarter. Coming out of the half, the Lady Lions were hoping for a big quarter and push from the team in scoring, yet Scotts Hill was only able to score…

