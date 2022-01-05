First Snow of 2022 Preceded by Storms and Power Outages

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The first snow of the winter of 2021-2022 fell on Sunday, January 2, 2022, but the days before saw thunderstorms, power outages, and temperatures well into the lower 70’s.

A storm on Wednesday afternoon, December 29, 2021, left much of north Lexington, about 600 customers, out of power for several hours. Again, on the evening of Saturday, January 1, 2022, tornado watches were issued for Huron and Lexington, with brief outages in those areas.

Sunday morning, January 2nd, was still well above freezing with some sunshine, but temperatures began to drop, with rain, some sleet, and then snow. By dark, the ground was covered in many areas of the county, especially in the…

For complete coverage, see the January 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!