First Alarm, First Fire for the New Year

Article by Chief Lynn Murphy-

At 9:38 a.m., the first day of the new year, Stations 4, 7, and 10 were paged to a kitchen fire in the 900 block of Pope Road.

The first firefighters to arrive entered the home and found fire on and above the kitchen stove. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished with a fire extinguisher.

The occupant had been cooking and left the stove on and unattended. Fortunately, the occupant was awake and alert, and was able to make it safely…

