Big Red Tigers Take Win Over Bulldogs

In the team’s last game played before the start of the new year, Lexington made their way back to Henry County High School to take on the Milan Bulldogs in their final game of the 2021 year. After coming off a close loss the day before, the Tigers were eager to try and get back in the win column. Lexington made sure to keep fighting and clawing with great effort and in the end the team’s persistence paid off. The Tigers would defeat Milan by a final score of 40-29.

Lexington was led in scoring on the afternoon by Rodarius Transor. He would have a team high 14 points in the game. Following him was Tanner Neisler. Neisler finished the contest with eight points. Caleb Gorden would record seven points and Rocky Hurley netted six points for the Tigers. Michael Leslie finished the game by scoring four points and Jacob Davis got in the scoring books with one point in the win over the Bulldogs.

The start of the contest between the two schools saw each team being tied on the scoreboard after the end of the first quarter. Both squads scored 13 points in the opening quarter. The Tigers would then record five points in the second quarter and held Milan to a total of three points the same quarter. The halftime score was 18-16, in favor of Lexington High School. In the third quarter, the Big Red Tigers…

