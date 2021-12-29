Tyler Spann to be Remembered at Rose Parade

Article by W. Clay Crook-

A reminder that a memorial floragraph for student and athlete Tyler Spann will be represented on the Donate Life America float in the 2022 Rose Parade. Members of Tyler’s family will be with the float that day. The Rose Parade will be broadcast on ABC and several other channels at 8:00 a.m. (PST) on January 1, 2022. That will mean the broadcast will be at 10:00 a.m. in our…

