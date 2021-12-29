Sheriff’s Dept. Will Offer Free Ride Home Program for New Year’s Eve

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office will still sponsor a free ride home for New Year’s Eve. This has become an annual tradition, to help keep residents and drivers safe during a peak accident timeframe.“We will once again offer rides this New Year’s Eve, for anyone inside Henderson County, who has had too much alcohol to drink to safely drive home. We want everyone to bring in 2022 safely!” said Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke.

“For a ride on New Year’s Eve call 968-2407, and we will get someone to your location to take you home. You must live within Henderson County for a ride. If you don’t live inside Henderson County, still call and we will try to make arrangements to get you home some other way. Please don’t drive,” he said.

HCSO will begin taking rides at 6:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will stop at 6:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

For this and other interesting articles, see the December 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

