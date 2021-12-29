Petitions Continue to be Picked Up for County Primary
Article by W. Clay Crook-
The first day to pick up petitions for the May 3, 2022, Republican Primary was Monday, December 20, 2021, with a qualifying deadline set for noon on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
The following people have picked up petitions in the races below. A petition that has been turned in and has qualified is indicated by (Q):
County Mayor
Eddie Bray (Q), James Robert McCready (Q), and David Watts
Sheriff
Bradley T. Atkinson and Brian Duke (Q)
Trustee
John Cavness (Q)
County Clerk
Jeffery Willis
Circuit Court / General Sessions Court Clerk
Beverly Dunaway (Q)
Register of Deeds
Doug Bartholomew
County Commissioners (two positions each district)
District 1- Jeff James, Mike Lefler, Brent Mayfield, and Michael Tate
District 2- Tommy Page
District 3- Aaron Wood, Brian Todd Beecham, and Justin Lee Maness
District 4- William D. Acred, Shana Duke (Q), Joey Morris, and Blake Stanfill
District 5- Terry Allen, Daniel Clark, and Kimberly Vineyard
District 6- Jack Johnson and Christopher Weatherly
District 7- Celia Barrow and Joe Ross (Q)
Constables…
