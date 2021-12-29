 Skip to content

Petitions Continue to be Picked Up for County Primary

| |

More candidates have picked up petitions for the offices on the upcoming May 3, 2022 Republican Primary ballot. 
File Photo / The Lexington Progress

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The first day to pick up petitions for the May 3, 2022, Republican Primary was Monday, December 20, 2021, with a qualifying deadline set for noon on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

The following people have picked up petitions in the races below. A petition that has been turned in and has qualified is indicated by (Q):

County Mayor
Eddie Bray (Q), James Robert McCready (Q), and David Watts

Sheriff
Bradley T. Atkinson and Brian Duke (Q)

Trustee
John Cavness (Q)

County Clerk
Jeffery Willis

Circuit Court / General Sessions Court Clerk
Beverly Dunaway (Q)

Register of Deeds
Doug Bartholomew

County Commissioners (two positions each district)
District 1- Jeff James, Mike Lefler, Brent Mayfield, and Michael Tate
District 2- Tommy Page
District 3- Aaron Wood, Brian Todd Beecham, and Justin Lee Maness
District 4- William D. Acred, Shana Duke (Q), Joey Morris, and Blake Stanfill
District 5- Terry Allen, Daniel Clark, and Kimberly Vineyard
District 6- Jack Johnson and Christopher Weatherly
District 7- Celia Barrow and Joe Ross (Q)

Constables…

For the complete story, see the December 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment