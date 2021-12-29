Petitions Continue to be Picked Up for County Primary

Article by W. Clay Crook-

The first day to pick up petitions for the May 3, 2022, Republican Primary was Monday, December 20, 2021, with a qualifying deadline set for noon on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

The following people have picked up petitions in the races below. A petition that has been turned in and has qualified is indicated by (Q):

County Mayor

Eddie Bray (Q), James Robert McCready (Q), and David Watts

Sheriff

Bradley T. Atkinson and Brian Duke (Q)

Trustee

John Cavness (Q)

County Clerk

Jeffery Willis

Circuit Court / General Sessions Court Clerk

Beverly Dunaway (Q)

Register of Deeds

Doug Bartholomew

County Commissioners (two positions each district)

District 1- Jeff James, Mike Lefler, Brent Mayfield, and Michael Tate

District 2- Tommy Page

District 3- Aaron Wood, Brian Todd Beecham, and Justin Lee Maness

District 4- William D. Acred, Shana Duke (Q), Joey Morris, and Blake Stanfill

District 5- Terry Allen, Daniel Clark, and Kimberly Vineyard

District 6- Jack Johnson and Christopher Weatherly

District 7- Celia Barrow and Joe Ross (Q)

Constables…

