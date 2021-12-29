Lions Bounce Back with Victory Over Chester Co.

Article by Blake Franklin-

Coming off back-to-back losses, the Scotts Hill Lions basketball team was looking to get back on the right track on Friday night, December 17. Scotts Hill welcomed the Eagles of Chester County their home court. The Lions never trailed at the end of each quarter in this contest and went on to have success and grab the victory over their opponent. The Lions took the win by a final score of 74-64.

To start the game off, Scotts Hill netted 11 points in the first quarter and allowed the Chester County offense to collect ten points of their own. In the second quarter of play, the Lions would add another 19 points to their total and the Eagles scored 18 points before halftime. The score at intermission was 30-28, in favor of Scotts Hill. After the break, Scotts Hill put up 23 points in the third quarter and Chester County was able to score 15 points. In the final quarter of play, the Lions added 21 points to the scoreboard, while also allowing 21 points by Chester County.

Topping the scoring for the Lions on the evening was Luke Ledbetter. He recorded 22 points in the win, to go along with being the rebound leader for Scotts Hill by collecting 12 boards as well. Riley McClain scored 20 points in the contest. Both Bryce Allard and Colton Bailey each finished with 12 points apiece. Ripken Clenny had six points over Chester County and…

For the complete story, see the December 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!