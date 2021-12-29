LHS Big Red Tigers Take Down Cavaliers

Article by Blake Franklin-

Just over a week ago, the Lexington High School Tigers basketball team had played their last game before the Christmas holiday came on the calendar. The Tigers welcomed the Cavaliers of Crockett County High School to their home floor as Lexington was looking for success on the evening. The Tigers got out to a hot start and held the momentum for the rest of the game. Lexington was able to score double digit points in each quarter of play and came way with the win at the end of the contest. The LHS Tigers won the game by a final score of 65-53.

The Tigers started the contest by scoring 15 points in the first quarter. Lexington allowed Crockett County to record eight points in the same time frame. In the second quarter, Lexington stayed hot and added another 14 points to the scoreboard. The Cavaliers matched the Tigers by collecting 14 points before halftime, also. At the half, the score was 29-22 in favor of Lexington. The third quarter saw the Tigers score 18 points and their defense was able to hold the Cavaliers to only scoring 11 points after intermission. In the fourth quarter, Lexington matched their scoring total from the third quarter, by netting another 18 points to close out the victory. The Tigers did allow Crockett County to score 20 points in the fourth quarter, but that wasn’t enough for them to overcome the deficit.

A duo of Tiger teammates led the team in scoring against the Cavaliers. Both Rocky Hurley and Tanner Neisler each scored…

For the complete story, see the December 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!