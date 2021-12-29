Lady Tigers Upset In FCA Classic

Article by Blake Franklin-

Coming back to their home court, on Saturday, December 18, Lexington hosted the FCA Classic in which the team took on the Dyer County Lady Choctaws. The Lady Tigers had been on a two-game winning streak in blowout wins. LHS was trying to make it three straight, but ultimately ended up taking the loss to Dyer County, 58-38.

The leading scorers for the Lady Tigers were Jadyn Yarbro and Candace Butler. Each teammate was able to score nine points in the game. Diamond Holland would add seven points for the team, as well. Sarah Simmons finished with six points on the night. Zoey Haynes recorded five points and Kylie Waldrep finished with two points in the loss.

Lexington was able to find success at the free throw line in the contest. The Lady Tigers went six of nine from the stripe. Although Lexington only added two 3-pointers in the game, the team was successful in making 13 two-point baskets. Although the preparation and effort were put in for the game, the Lady Tigers weren’t able to find a way to come away with the victory.

The Lady Tigers came out and scored ten points to start the first quarter and added another nine points in the second quarter. Dyer county would start off by scoring 19 points to start the game and adding another 13 points before halftime. In the third quarter…

