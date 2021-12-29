Christmas Blessings at Briarwood

Article by W. Clay Crook-

“I love people, and I love Briarwood,” said Linda Reeves who headed up a project to distribute some Christmas gifts to the residents at Briarwood Community Living Center in Lexington.

Linda has been working with Briarwood’s Activities Director Jamie Gunn to make sure all 38 residents have a Merry Christmas.

“It’s a project that is near to my heart. I started out with gifts for two residents for many years, and this year God led me to do that for everyone,” Linda said. “It has been a real blessing for…

