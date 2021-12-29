2021 Highlight Stories of the Year

Article by W. Clay Crook-

2021 wasn’t completely back to normal, but much better than all the ups, downs, and pandemic disappointments in 2020. Here’s our Year in Review from the pages of The Lexington Progress and our hopes that you have the happiest for the new year.

January

The new year of 2021 started out with authorizations by the Tennessee Department of Health with age based COVID-19 vaccination plans and 318 active cases in Henderson County. The LHS Tigers also earned a big district win against the North Side Indians.

The agricultural community met at the Otto Britt Fairgrounds Building in order to voice their concern about possible regulation through a County Health Board, while the first shooting of the year occurred at Montgomery Courts injuring one female and leading to one arrest. Commodities distribution also continued to assist families affected by the pandemic.

A traffic stop on I-40, at the 101 Exit, resulted in a large seizure of marijuana and cocaine, and AHC Lexington staff received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

February

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. event was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, and the number of local active COVID-19 cases dropped to 102. Lexington Discount Drugs also provided the first Moderna vaccines to the general public, and the Henderson County Commission did not approve a County Health Board.

Shots were fired on Strayleaf Road. This involved Christopher James Graves who had already been part of a long-term search in various parts of the county by TBI. Gasoline prices jumped by .05 cents during the start of the month, while Lexington and Henderson County experienced not only a large snow, but power outages and school / business closures.

The Henderson County Rescue Squad saved the life of a young calf who had broken through an icy pond. The Lexington Board of Mayor and Alderman transitioned to a new schedule with a work session followed the next week by the voting session in order to give aldermen and the public more time to consider issues.

March

AutoZone broke ground on the new Distribution Center expansion, TBI requested assistance in the vehicular death investigation of…

