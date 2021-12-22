TNECD Announces Henderson County JECDB as One of the New Site Development Grant Recipients

Article by W. Clay Crook-

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, that twelve new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $8.3 million, have been awarded.

A $736,689.00 grant was awarded to the Henderson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board to prepare and grade the Reeves Property, and to pave a road into the site.

“We are so excited and thankful that we have received this grant,” said Jeff Griggs, Chairman of the Henderson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board. “This grant will help us to get more sites shovel ready for future prospects at the Timberlake Industrial Park”

“We are so thankful to TNECD for believing in what we are doing here, and for supporting our efforts. They are a great partner, and we could not have moved forward like we have without them,” Griggs said.

