Russell Has Jersey Retired During Ceremony at SHHS

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Friday night, December 17, 2021, before the start of the Lady Lions basketball game, there was a special ceremony for a former athlete of Scotts Hill High School. Evan Russell, who is a former standout baseball player for the Lions and also is currently a member of the University of Tennessee Vols baseball program, had his high school baseball jersey retired by Scotts Hill High School. Many friends and family were in attendance to see this significant experience for the young man. Russell played for Scotts Hill High School from 2015 until 2017. He was part of the 2017 graduating class for the Lions.

In highlighting his career for the Scotts Hill High School Lions baseball team, Evan was named the 2015 Offensive Team MVP. He was also awarded the 2016 and 2017 Team MVP Award.

His career batting average was .389 in the regular season and Russell had a postseason career batting average of .421. He also carried a regular season pitching record of 14-5, to go along with a postseason record of 6-1 during his time with the Scotts Hill High School baseball program.

Other honors during his high school baseball career include 2016 District 15A First Team, Independent Appeal – All Tournament Team in 2016, TSSAA Class A Player of the Year in 2016, and Russell was a Perfect Game Underclass Honorable Mention in 2016. In 2017, he was named District 15A Player of the Year and was ranked as the…

For the complete article, see the December 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

