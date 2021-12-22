Lions Take Overtime Loss to West Carroll

Article by Blake Franklin-

On Tuesday night, December 14, 2021, the Scotts Hill Lions made their way into Carroll County to face off against West Carroll. Scotts Hill knew the game would be a close contest and the team would have to bring out their best efforts to secure a win. After ending regulation with a tied score, the Lions headed into an overtime period against their opponent. Unfortunately, Scotts Hill couldn’t keep up the pace against West Carroll and took the defeat by a final score of 94-88.

The night started for Scotts Hill by the Lions scoring 18 points in the first quarter and allowing West Carroll to put up 21 points in the opening quarter. Both teams scored the exact same number of points in the second quarter, as the two teams netted 18 points each. After halftime, Scotts Hill scored 23 points in the third quarter and saw the West Carroll offense record the exact same, as well. In the fourth quarter, the Lions would score 21 points and allow West Carroll to net 18 points. Then, in the overtime period, it was Scotts Hill that was only able to score eight points and West Carroll netted 14 points for the win.

Leading the way for the Lions team in scoring on the evening was Bryce Allard. He recorded a team high 36 points. Following him was Luke Ledbetter who scored 20 points and Riley McClain finished with 14 points of his own. Colton Bailey netted 12 points in the loss. Both Ripken Clenny and…

For the complete article, see the December 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!